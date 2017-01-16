Afghan parliament approves draft budget for 1396 fiscal year

in Afghan Business

The Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, approved the draft budget for the fiscal year 1396 on Monday.

The budget was rejected by the lawmakers when it was first submitted in December, 2016 due to “imbalance” in development and security sector allocations.

According to Lower House Speaker Abdul Rauf Rahimi, the total national budget is AFN 429bn consisting of AFN 161bn for development expenses and AFN 268bn for ordinary expenses.

The Meshrano Jerga, Senate House, had approved the budget in November of last year with some recommendations that include 23 development projects to be added in a bid to ensure fair and equal allocation of the funds.

A 36 percent of the budget would go to the security sector, 21 percent to the infrastructure development, 13 percent to education, six percent to agriculture and the rest to other sectors.

Thirty-two percent of the budget — 150 billion afs — would come from domestic revenues and the rest from the international community in aid.