Afghan pine nuts growers in need of better market

in Afghan Business

Afghan pine nuts growers in Khost have urged the government to find a profitable market for the dried fruit.

This comes as the price of the dried fruit has tumbled in the market, dropping from last year’s price of 700 AFN to 500 AFN per kilo.

The dried fruit is exported to Pakistan, where its price has plummeted as well.

The Khost Chamber of Commerce and Industries have confirmed that the high-quality fruits of Afghanistan were being sold at low prices, inflicting losses on producers.

The local residents and a number of economic experts have called on the government to establish a better market, with international dealers given uninterrupted access, to help boost the yield of pine nuts and earn Afghanistan ample revenue.