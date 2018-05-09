Breaking News
Framework for Cooperation Conference Held to Strengthen Bond Between Afghan Gov’t, CSO’s and Media
Afghanistan, Indonesia Formalize Cooperation on Fighting Corruption
Afghan Red Crescent Society Receives $18mn from Saudi Arabia
Hydropower Plant in Feyzabad Benefits 60,000 people
Section 3 of Iran-Afghanistan rail corridor makes 80% progress
India, China to undertake joint economic project in Afghanistan
Saudi Arabia announced an aid package of USD 18 million in assistance to the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) through a formal letter to the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The aid will go towards funding of hospital equipment and treatment of patients suffering from congenital heart diseases.
Mirwais Akram, deputy head of the ARCS, said USD 12 million is allocated for the treatment of children suffering from congenital heart disease and $6 million for supplying necessary equipments for the hospital.
According to Akram, Qatar also pledged assistance in terms of providing professional individuals for the hospital.
