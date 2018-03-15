English | دری
Afghan Business

Afghan traders sign $20.5mn in deals at Dubai Food Show  
15 Mar, 2018
Afghan traders have inked US$20.5 million in signed and potential deals for high-value agricultural products due to their participation in February at the Gulfood Exhibition in Dubai.

USAID supported 25 Afghan exporters at the February 2018 Gulfood Show, where Afghanistan’s agricultural riches, including world-class pomegranates, saffron, apples, apricots, melons, grapes, nuts, and raisins were on display for international buyers.

Gulfood is the world’s largest annual food and hospitality show. Now in its 23rd year, the event showcased 5,000 exhibitors from the food, drink, food services, and hospitality industries. This year’s exhibition welcomed more than 97,000 visitors in the course of the five-day event.

USAID-supported exporters have yielded tens of millions of dollars in deals since Afghan participation began in 2010. This year, India was the lead buyer of Afghan produce, with 48 percent of the US$12 million in confirmed deals signed at the event, followed by Saudi Arabia, which came in at 17 percent. Potential deals totaled US$8.5 million. The 2,500 metric tons of produce negotiated included raisins, figs, pistachios, saffron, and pine nuts.

“As a result of our participation in Gulfood, we signed the largest contract our company has ever received to export Kandahar pomegranates,” said Mr. Mahmood, the owner of Afghan Red Pomegranate.

Agriculture is backbone of Afghanistan’s economy. Up to 80 percent of Afghans are dependent on farming and livestock, and agriculture comprises 25 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

Afghanistan’s participation at this year’s Gulfood comes on the heels of a successful USAID-supported event in New Delhi, the 2017 Afghanistan-India Trade and Investment Show, where Afghan exhibitors signed contracts valued at US$70 million.

USAID’s Commercial Horticultural and Agricultural Marketing Program, implemented by USAID partner Roots of Peace, supported Afghanistan’s participation in the 2018 Gulfood show.
