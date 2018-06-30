English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghan Traders Warned Against Trading in Pakistani Rupees

in Afghan Business

Afghan Traders Warned Against Trading in Pakistani Rupees
01 Jul, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has warned Afghan traders who use Pakistani Rupees to refrain from doing so as Pakistan is added to the grey list of countries for money laundering and terror financing.

The global anti-money laundering watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), in a meeting in Paris decided to again place Pakistan on their grey list for providing monetary assistance to terrorism and related causes.

Pakistan was listed as grey in 2012 but was removed in 2015 after strenuous efforts to address the concerns of the group.

Earlier in February, the United States proposed including Pakistan on the list of countries sponsoring terrorists–a move that was later supported by the UK, France and Germany.

Meanwhile, the ACCI warned Afghan traders in central parts of the country, where Pakistani Rupees are widely used, to stop trading in Pakistani Rupees as they might suffer financial losses.

The central bank had warned these traders in the past that they would not receive help from the bank if they are inflicted with any financial loss as a result of using in Pakistani Rupees.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago Afghanistan makes it to the top list of the corruption index

Afghanistan makes it to the top list of the corruption index

Afghanistan, once again, is ranked as the most corrupt country by the Transparency International, receiving 8 out of 100 marks.

Afghan Business 3 years ago Afghanistan’s telecom giant, Roshan receives 5 Stevie Awards

Afghanistan’s telecom giant, Roshan receives 5 Stevie Awards

Afghanistan’s largest telecommunication provider, Roshan, received 5 Stevie Awards at the 12th Annual International Business Awards in Toronto Canada. The

Afghan Business 3 years ago What lies at the “Heart of Asia” conference for Afghanistan?

What lies at the “Heart of Asia” conference for Afghanistan?

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is attending the two-day “Heart of Asia” meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan on Tuesday where member countries

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading