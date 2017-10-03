Afghan Women Chamber of Commerce & Industries officially launched

in Afghan Business

The Afghan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries was officially launched on Sunday by First Lady Lola Ghani.

The idea for establishment of a separate chamber of commerce for women was proposed by the Leading Entrepreneurs of Afghanistan for Development (LEAD). The proposal was approved by the High Economic Council in March of 2017.

LEAD is a union of leading women entrepreneurs in the country and functions as an advocacy platform for women’s economic rights and roles.

The association works to ensure women perspectives are incorporated in the economic policies of Afghanistan. They provide capacity building for Afghan businesswomen and lobby for better conditions of women in economic sector to the policy makers. In addition, they raise awareness about women-run businesses in Afghanistan and disseminate on current regulation, laws, procedures and rights to the business to the women owned businesses.