Breaking News
Afghan Women Chamber of Commerce & Industries officially launched
...
Kam Air kicks off Delhi, Mazar direct flights
...
Afghan central bank invests $50mn in US stock market
...
Afghanistan, India strengthen economic bond through Trade and Investment Show
...
Microfinance training program assists young Afghan women enter financial sector
...
Milk processing complex worth $12mn to be built in Kabul
...
Afghan Women Chamber of Commerce & Industries officially launched
The Afghan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries was officially launched on Sunday by First Lady Lola Ghani.
The idea for establishment of a separate chamber of commerce for women was proposed by the Leading Entrepreneurs of Afghanistan for Development (LEAD). The proposal was approved by the High Economic Council in March of 2017.
LEAD is a union of leading women entrepreneurs in the country and functions as an advocacy platform for women’s economic rights and roles.
The association works to ensure women perspectives are incorporated in the economic policies of Afghanistan. They provide capacity building for Afghan businesswomen and lobby for better conditions of women in economic sector to the policy makers. In addition, they raise awareness about women-run businesses in Afghanistan and disseminate on current regulation, laws, procedures and rights to the business to the women owned businesses.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghanistan’s economy to dwindle post 2014- Senior US Official
The Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James R Clapper said the Afghan economy is likely to shrink after the withdrawal
Afghanistan’s Mineral Law Rejected by the Cabinet after a Lengthy Discussion
Afghanistan’s Cabinet did not approve the Mineral Law draft. President Karzai has said that the document requires further discussion and
First business training ever held for women in Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak
A six-month business and capacity-building training was held for women in Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province by the Ministry