English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghan Women Chamber of Commerce & Industries officially launched

in Afghan Business

Afghan Women Chamber of Commerce & Industries officially launched
03 Oct, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries was officially launched on Sunday by First Lady Lola Ghani.

The idea for establishment of a separate chamber of commerce for women was proposed by the Leading Entrepreneurs of Afghanistan for Development (LEAD). The proposal was approved by the High Economic Council in March of 2017.

LEAD is a union of leading women entrepreneurs in the country and functions as an advocacy platform for women’s economic rights and roles.

The association works to ensure women perspectives are incorporated in the economic policies of Afghanistan. They provide capacity building for Afghan businesswomen and lobby for better conditions of women in economic sector to the policy makers. In addition, they raise awareness about women-run businesses in Afghanistan and disseminate on current regulation, laws, procedures and rights to the business to the women owned businesses.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghan womenAfghan Women Chamber of Commerce and IndustriesAfghan women entrepreneurs

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghanistan’s economy to dwindle post 2014- Senior US Official

Afghanistan’s economy to dwindle post 2014- Senior US Official

The Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James R Clapper said the Afghan economy is likely to shrink after the withdrawal

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghanistan’s Mineral Law Rejected by the Cabinet after a Lengthy Discussion

Afghanistan’s Mineral Law Rejected by the Cabinet after a Lengthy Discussion

Afghanistan’s Cabinet did not approve the Mineral Law draft. President Karzai has said that the document requires further discussion and

Afghan Business 2 years ago First business training ever held for women in Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak

First business training ever held for women in Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak

A six-month business and capacity-building training was held for women in Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province by the Ministry

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading