Breaking News
Afghan women taking over kite making industry
...
Collecting old banknotes in 1 month is impossible: Afghan moneychangers
...
Pakistan’s cement exports to Afghanistan down by almost 11%
...
Afghan marble traders sign multiple contracts at Indian tradeshow
...
Bamiyan Cultural Center to open in summer 2018
...
Asia has the most daily active Facebook users
...
Afghan women taking over kite making industry
Afghan women have entered the kind making industry, which has historically been a male-dominated industry.
The need to feed their families has forced many Afghan women to embark on this new adventure.
Currently, at least 50 families, made up mostly of women and girls, are supplying kites to the Afghan market.
A group of businessmen have established a new kite shop in Shor Bazaar (Old Kabul)–the center of kite shops in the country–where the kites made by women are sold along with other popular Afghan recreational products.
One kite maker, Sefat Begom, told Tolo News she took over her late husband’s kite making business after she was left penniless.
Begom and her two daughters make 2,000 kites a week.
Flying kites, ‘Gudiparan Bazi’, is a common hobby of many Afghans. Afghans have been flying kites for more than 100 years. The outdoor sport was banned by the Taliban as it was against the law. Afghans revived this sport right after the fall of the Taliban.
Afghans fly the fighter kites to compete with one another by cutting the opponent’s kite. Kite cutting is when your kite’s string severs the string of your competitor.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
The 8th Annual U.S.-Afghanistan Business Matchmaking Conference (BMC) 2012
The 8th Annual U.S.-Afghanistan Business Matchmaking Conference (BMC) 2012 will build on the successes of the previous conferences, which have
Afghan officials confer on the country's four-year economic plan
Afghan officials, including 2nd Vice President Mohammad Karim Khalili, Economy Minister Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, deputy ministers and governors from all
Afghan-PAK 10th Joint Economic Commission meeting to be held in August
The 10th Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission is slated for August 26-27 in Islamabad, Pakistan. The dates were finalized in a