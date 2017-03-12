Breaking News
Collaboration between SAARC Development Fund and UNDP
...
IOM launches €18mn project to support returnee reintegration in Afghanistan
...
Afghanistan to build a modern print factory to print own money
...
Afghan Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries to be established soon
...
Afghan mining sector promoted in Toronto, Canada
...
Afghanistan’s National Priority Plan on Women’s Economic Empowerment
...
Afghan Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries to be established soon
The Leading Entrepreneurs of Afghanistan for Development (LEAD) are soon going to establish the Afghan Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries–its first in the history of Afghanistan.
The High Economic Council approved the proposal for establishment of this vital institution on Saturday.
“Approval of Afghanistan Women Chamber of Commerce by the Economic Council of Afghanistan is a historic step towards women’s independence and empowerment,” says LEAD on its Facebook Page.
LEAD is a union of leading women entrepreneurs in the country and functions as an advocacy platform for women’s economic rights and roles.
The association works to ensure women perspective are incorporated in the economic policies of Afghanistan. They provide capacity building for Afghan businesswomen and lobby for better conditions of women in economic sector to the policy makers. In addition, they raise awareness about women-run businesses in Afghanistan and disseminate on current regulation, laws, procedures and rights to the business to the women owned businesses.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghanistan’s Sectors Worth Investment
1. Agriculture and agriculture-related industries Agriculture is a fundamental means of livelihood in Afghanistan, generating 50% of the country’s GDP
US pledges $3bn to support Afghan security forces from 2018 to 2020
U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Richard Olson announced Tuesday that the US plans to provide USD 1bn a
Disparity between Afghan high officials’ income and assets
The High Office of Oversight and Anti-Corruption (HOO) have begun investigating the land-holdings of about 70 top Afghan officials, after