Afghanistan appoints Minister of State to boost tourism

in Afghan Business

20 Apr, 2017
The Afghan government has appointed a Minister of State in an effort to boost tourism and increase national revenue.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani appointed Ghulam Nabi Farahi as Minister of State for Tourism through a presidential decree.

According to presidential spokesperson Shah Hussain Murtazawi, the decree is  as per Article 142 of the constitution of Afghanistan for developing and expanding tourism.

Afghanistan’s diverse landscape-from mountains to deserts to lakes-has attracted many tourists for years. However, increasing violence has resulted in a drastic decline in the number of tourists coming to Afghanistan.

According to BBC, United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) data shows a big drop in the amount of money spent by tourists in the country-from USD 168mn in 2012 to USD 91mn in 2014.

Kidnapping, hostage taking, landmines, militant attacks, suicide bombings, attacks by vehicle-borne or other IED devices pose a major threat to tourism in Afghanistan.
