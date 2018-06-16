English | دری
Afghanistan to Build Marketing Centers for Afghan Businesswomen

The Afghan government will build marketing centers for Afghan women investors in Central Asia to enable them access the foreign markets. 

This is in response to the challenges facing Afghan women investors discussed at the  Regional Economic Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA) last year, said Hassan Sorush, head of economic cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A marketing center will be established for Afghan women products in Central Asia within the next few months and then similar centers will be built in USA and Europe.

Manizha Wafiq, head of Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries meanwhile said business centers are crucial for women to help them boost their share in the business sector.
