Afghanistan Central Bank calls for proper maintenance of bank notes
Afghanistan’s central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, announced on Monday that shabby banknotes will no longer be valid start of the coming solar year 1396.
According to the officials, this measure is as per Article 39 of Da Afghanistan Bank and it helps to prevent wearing out of further banknotes in the market.
The following features seen in a banknote will make it invalid:
- Presence of a sticky material on the banknote
- Any writing or drawing on the banknote
- Any stamp on the banknote
- Poorly folded, wrinkled banknote
