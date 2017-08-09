Afghanistan Chamber of Industries and Mines established to strengthen mining sector
The Afghanistan Chamber of Industries and Mines (ACIM) officially started functioning on Monday, four days after its inauguration by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.
Addressing the press conference, ACIM COO Rahimullah Samandar said the launch of the chamber was vital to support industrialists as the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) was more focused on traders.
This comes after President Ghani ordered separation of the industry section from ACCI and creation of a special chamber for industries and mines on May 2.
The ACIM will focus on developing industries, attracting investment in the mining sector and preventing illegal mineral extraction.
The chamber will share its plans with the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum as well for attracting investments and prevention of illegal extraction.
During the inaugural ceremony of the chamber, President Ghani promised to provide land, electricity and other facilities to the industrialists and reduce taxes and support domestic products.
