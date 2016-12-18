Afghanistan more conducive for business today: Ambassador Mohib

in Afghan Business

Afghan Ambassador to the US, Dr. Hamdullah Mohib, spoke about the efforts and measures underway to boost private investment in Afghanistan at the 12th business matchmaking conference organized by the Afghan-American Chambers of Commerce.

He said the landscape for business in Afghanistan was friendly and more conducive today. “Afghanistan has attracted $ 1.1 billion in private investment, $ 700 million of which is in the energy sector alone,” said the Ambassador, who also added that people were already jumping to use these opportunities for business. “If you don’t, you will be left behind,” he told the American investors and added that Afghan government was committed to doing everything possible to protect their investments.

He highlighted Afghanistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization as the door to investment opportunities and added that the accession has led to passage of 30 new laws and regulations for protecting foreign investment in the country.

Suleman Lutfi, chairman of the board of the Afghan-American Chambers of Commerce, regarded 2017 as a critical year for Afghanistan both strategically and economically.

“While governance and security issues are being sorted out, there are emerging ground-floor opportunities for doing business in Afghanistan,” said Lutfi.