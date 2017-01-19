Breaking News
Afghanistan discusses trade impediments with Pakistan and calls for action
Distrust over NUG continues among Afghans: New poll shows
$7bn injected into Afghanistan’s economy through aid for migrants
Afghan parliament approves draft budget for 1396 fiscal year
Civil society actors from northern provinces meet to intensify cooperation
UAE supports Afghanistan in various sectors
Afghanistan discusses trade impediments with Pakistan and calls for action
A delegation led by Afghan Defense Ministry Advisor Wazhma Frogh met with the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to discuss the impediments facing Afghan-Pak bilateral trade.
Frogh voiced her concerns over unreasonable delays in clearance of Afghanistan-bound goods at Pakistani facilities and called for practical steps to remedy the situation.
FPCCI Vice-President Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig promised that Pakistani authorities would their best to ensure expeditious clearance of Afghanistan-bound goods.
He added that efforts would be made to prevent poor quality goods entering Afghan markets through Pakistan’s soil.
This comes as bilateral trade between the two neighboring nations has declined to USD 1.5mn in 2015.
Wadsam
Wadsam
