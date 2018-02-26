Afghanistan to export over 10 tons of goods to Almaty

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan is looking to increase air cargo exports to Almaty, Kazakhstastan, according to the Office of the Senior Advisor to the President in Banking and Finance.

To boost economic and trade relations, Afghanistan will increase exports to Kazakhstan to over 10 tons of goods through the Afghanistan-Kazakhstan air cargo corridor.

Afghan carpets will also be exported to Kazakhstan markets via air cargo alongside fresh and dried fruits, handicrafts and saffron.

Afghanistan also plans to launch air corridors with Indonesia and Singapore.

In June 2017, Afghanistan opened its first air cargo corridor with India. Six months ago, fresh produce, medicinal plants and dried fruits worth USD 20mn were exported to India since the launch of the air corridor.