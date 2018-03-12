English | دری
Afghanistan has its first executive business magazine
Afghanistan’s first English executive business magazine, Business DNA,  was launched on February 10, 2018 with the objective to  promote sharing of business success stories, market information, management best practice, future business opportunities, and economic analyses.

Business DNA is meant to reach executives, investors, CEOs, entrepreneurs, the Afghan government, donor organizations, supporters of the Afghan economy, and individuals interested to learn more about and participate in Afghanistan’s development.

Issued every two months, Business DNA serves as the gateway to the private sector’s growth beyond the borders of Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan is not an isolated country anymore and our magazine will help rebrand the country by presenting a different side of life and business within the nation,”  said Business DNA’s Chief Editor, Murtaza Edries.

Business DNA’s team plans to distribute the magazine to other countries such as the U.S., UK, UAE, Germany, etc. where there is growing interest in the development of Afghanistan and particularly, the private sector.
This may take a second or two. Loading