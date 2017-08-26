English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Afghanistan imports 23.6mn kWh more electricity from Tajikistan

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan imports 23.6mn kWh more electricity from Tajikistan
26 Aug, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Afghanistan imported 205.2 million kWh of electricity from Tajikistan during the current month, indicating a 23.6 million kWh increase from July 2016.

According to Tajikistan’s AKI press, Tajikistan exported about 870.8 million kWh of electricity to Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan. Sangtuda 1 and 2 supplied the electricity to Afghanistan.

The volume of electricity exports amounts to 13.5% of the total volume of power produced by the Central Asian country.

Tajikistan annually produces 55 million kWh of electricity.

While the Central Asian country experiences significant deficits in electricity in winter, the power supply is more reliable during the summer period, with surplus energy between 3 and 7.3 billion kilowatt hours.

According to Tajik officials, the volume of the surplus electricity of Tajikistan’s energy sector annually reaches more than 6 billion KWh.

Afghanistan imports 70-75% of its electricity and 25% is produced domestically.
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan electricityAfghanistan electricity shortageTajikistan electricity to Afghanistan

Related Articles

Afghan Business 2 months ago Afghan government to distribute 500 tons of saffron bulbs to farmers

Afghan government to distribute 500 tons of saffron bulbs to farmers

The Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) plans to distribute over 500 tons of saffron bulbs to farmers

Afghan Business 1 year ago ADB funds construction of Gereshk-Lashkargah road in Helmand

ADB funds construction of Gereshk-Lashkargah road in Helmand

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is funding construction of the Gereshk-Lashkargah road in southern Helmand province. Work on the USD

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghanistan begins extracting raw petroleum from Amu River

Afghanistan begins extracting raw petroleum from Amu River

The extraction of raw petroleum from the Amu River has officially begun. The contract for extraction of petroleum from the

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading