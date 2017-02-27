English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan, India sign $113mn contract for Ghazni-Kandahar power project

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan, India sign $113mn contract for Ghazni-Kandahar power project
27 Feb, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Afghanistan national power company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and India’s KEC international firm signed a contract worth USD 113mn for Ghazni-Kandahar power project.

The contract was signed in the presence of Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Manpreet Vohra in Arg presidential palace on Monday.

Funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the project is part of the 500kV Turkmenistan power project and will include a 220kV transmission line from Ghazni to southern Kandahar province.

DABS CEO Qudratullah Delawari said five substations each in Qarabagh, Moqor, Shahjoi, Qalat and East of Kandahar would be built once the project of the transmission line is completed.

This is a part of Afghanistan’s efforts towards enhancing infrastructure projects including power transmission lines.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan electricityAfghanistan power transmission line

Related Articles

Afghan Business 3 years ago Saffron production on the rise in Afghanistan

Saffron production on the rise in Afghanistan

In a bid to boost saffron production in the country, the Afghan Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock has established around

Afghan Business 2 months ago Workshops on role of gender in mining sector held in Kabul, Balkh and Herat

Workshops on role of gender in mining sector held in Kabul, Balkh and Herat

Three workshops on the role of gender in the mining sector were held in Kabul, Balkh and Herat. In total,

Afghan Business 2 years ago Water shortage problem to be resolved soon in Nimruz province

Water shortage problem to be resolved soon in Nimruz province

The potable water shortage problem of western Nimruz province is soon going to be resolved as the first phase of

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading