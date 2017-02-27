Breaking News
Afghan agricultural produce spoil due to lack of markets
Pakistan further intensifies restrictions on borders with Afghanistan
Afghanistan receives $3.3mn from Japan to support city resilience project
Workshop on “Landmark Resolution on Women, Peace and Security” held in Badakhshan
Ghani discusses TAPI project with his Turkmen counterpart
Afghanistan ranked 163rd by the Index of Economic Freedom of Heritage Foundation
Afghanistan, India sign $113mn contract for Ghazni-Kandahar power project
Afghanistan national power company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and India’s KEC international firm signed a contract worth USD 113mn for Ghazni-Kandahar power project.
The contract was signed in the presence of Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Manpreet Vohra in Arg presidential palace on Monday.
Funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the project is part of the 500kV Turkmenistan power project and will include a 220kV transmission line from Ghazni to southern Kandahar province.
DABS CEO Qudratullah Delawari said five substations each in Qarabagh, Moqor, Shahjoi, Qalat and East of Kandahar would be built once the project of the transmission line is completed.
This is a part of Afghanistan’s efforts towards enhancing infrastructure projects including power transmission lines.
Wadsam
