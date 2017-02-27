Afghanistan, India sign $113mn contract for Ghazni-Kandahar power project

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan national power company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and India’s KEC international firm signed a contract worth USD 113mn for Ghazni-Kandahar power project.

The contract was signed in the presence of Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Manpreet Vohra in Arg presidential palace on Monday.

Funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the project is part of the 500kV Turkmenistan power project and will include a 220kV transmission line from Ghazni to southern Kandahar province.

DABS CEO Qudratullah Delawari said five substations each in Qarabagh, Moqor, Shahjoi, Qalat and East of Kandahar would be built once the project of the transmission line is completed.

This is a part of Afghanistan’s efforts towards enhancing infrastructure projects including power transmission lines.