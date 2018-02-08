English | دری
Afghanistan, Indonesia to open air corridor

Afghan Business

08 Feb, 2018
The Afghan and Indonesian government are planning to open an air corridor between the two countries.

Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MoCI) on Monday said Afghanistan and Indonesia have formed committees to work on opening an air corridor.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) have welcomed this move and believe it will increase Afghanistan’s exports significantly.

Presently, Afghanistan has one air cargo corridor with India, which was opened last year. More than 20,000 tons of fresh fruits have been transported so far through the air corridor with India.

The Afghan government plans to establish air corridors with five other countries, including Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

According to ACCI Deputy Chairman Khan Jan Alokozay, the implementation of the new plan is expected to cost more than USD 5mn
