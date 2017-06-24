Afghanistan is out of international banking gray list
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has finally removed Afghanistan from the international banking gray list after five years.
Afghanistan’s central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), has managed to fulfill all FATA conditions in order to be removed from the list.
The country escaped FAFT’s blacklist in 2014 when outgoing President Hamid Karzai signed a package of anti-money-laundering laws the last minute.
But, Kabul was warned to make progress on implementing money laundering laws. It was required to criminalize money laundering, trace terrorist money and track the cash flowing back and forth across the borders.
Related Articles
Alokozay to invest in Afghanistan’s housing sector
The Alokozay Group of Companies has pledged to investment in the housing sector of Afghanistan. An agreement to that effect
Poverty Reduction in Afghanistan: Despite Economic Growth, Widening Inequality
Strong economic growth during the pre-transition period of 2007-08 to 2011-12 did not reduce poverty and contributed instead to widening
Minister Rahim vows to repair ancient sites in Kandahar
Visiting the southern city of Kandahar, Information and Culture Minister Makhdom Rahim vowed to repair damaged monuments. The minister, accompanied