Breaking News
Afghanistan & Iran trade $2.48bn worth of goods in 11 months
...
Afghan government signs $383mn National Fiber Network investment licensing contract
...
Afghan traders sign $20.5mn in deals at Dubai Food Show
...
Japan provides $1mn for demining projects in Afghanistan
...
Afghanistan has its first executive business magazine
...
Afghan widow beekeeper refuses to beg and starts her own business
...
Afghanistan & Iran trade $2.48bn worth of goods in 11 months
According to a latest report, Afghanistan and Iran traded USD 5.32mn tons of non-oil commodities worth 2.48bn in the past 11 months.
The Financial Tribute reported Iran imported 22,673 tons of goods worth USD 18.71mn during the period till Feb 19. Furthermore, Iran exported 5.30mn tons of goods worth USD 2.46bn to Afganistan.
Exports from Afghanistan, seventh biggest export destination for Iran, fell by 7.84 percent. Afghanistan’s exports made up 0.07 percent of Iran’s total imports.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
First Afghan women’s magazine turns page on cultural traditions
A group of Afghan women volunteers has launched Afghanistan’s first-ever women’s magazine, Gellara, with features on fashion, make-up and even
Afghanistan’s academia discuss role of higher learning in shaping country’s future
USAID, in collaboration with the University Support and Workforce Program (USWDP) and the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE), held a
An overview of Ministry of Finance activities in 2011-2012
Senior staff of the Ministry of Finance held their annual activity overview meeting in Kabul Intercontinental hotel for two day