Afghanistan & Iran trade $2.48bn worth of goods in 11 months

in Afghan Business

According to a latest report, Afghanistan and Iran traded USD 5.32mn tons of non-oil commodities worth 2.48bn in the past 11 months.

The Financial Tribute reported Iran imported 22,673 tons of goods worth USD 18.71mn during the period till Feb 19. Furthermore, Iran exported 5.30mn tons of goods worth USD 2.46bn to Afganistan.

Exports from Afghanistan, seventh biggest export destination for Iran, fell by 7.84 percent. Afghanistan’s exports made up 0.07 percent of Iran’s total imports.