Afghanistan, Kazakhstan Sign MoU To Resolve Trade Issues

in Afghan Business

A senior delegation from Afghanistan attended a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan where they met with Kazakh businessmen.

The event was attended by more than 40 representatives of business circles of Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.

The two sides discussed the current status and prospects of development of Kazakh-Afghan relations in various sectors, including trade and investment, agriculture, land and air transport, as well as geology and mineral resources.

Ministry for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan said Kazakh investors are keen to invest in Afghanistan.

“Different companies have visited Afghanistan and have been able to find their joint ventures in this country. We continue our efforts to speed up the process by improving trade and transit ties between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan and increase the number of private sector meetings,” said Arystan Kabikenov Deputy Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan.

Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industries Humayun Rasa said Afghanistan does not discriminate against foreign investors and added that Afghanistan’s tax system is the lowest in the region.

He said the Afghan government is ready to pave the way for Kazakh investors to do business in Afghanistan.

Following the event, both sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding to resolve trade issues between the two countries.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan amounted to $180.2 million in January-April 2018, which is 19.3 percent more than in the same period of the previous year.