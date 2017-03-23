English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan to launch biometric cards in 90 days

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan to launch biometric cards in 90 days
23 Mar, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan government will begin distribution of the much-awaited national electronic identity cards in 90 days.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani approved the distribution procedure of the cards presented by the head of the department for the distribution of the electronic identity cards Humayon Mohtat.

The meeting was held late on Monday evening, almost ten days after the government instructed the relevant department to put forward a detailed plan for the launch of the system.

The purpose of the ID cards is to help curtail election fraud and promote national unity.

The Afghan government is getting ready for the upcoming parliamentary elections and has taken major steps in bringing reforms in the election bodies.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan electionsAfghanistan fraudAfghanistan national electronic id cards

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 years ago “Provided standards must be implemented to prevent air pollution in Kabul”-ANSA

“Provided standards must be implemented to prevent air pollution in Kabul”-ANSA

Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) requested government agencies to implement the standards prepared by the ANSA for pollution reduction. Amid

Afghan Business 4 years ago Fuel smuggled to Afghanistan through a renowned Iranian company

Fuel smuggled to Afghanistan through a renowned Iranian company

A number of Iranian newspapers have reported about the smuggling of fuel to Afghanistan through a well-known Iranian company. The

Afghan Business 10 months ago Ghani issues new decree on TUTAP implementation after new findings

Ghani issues new decree on TUTAP implementation after new findings

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has issued a new decree regarding the implementation of the TUTAP power transmission project after receiving

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading