Afghanistan launches first data warehouse for health sector

in Afghan Business

Using support from USAID, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today launched the country’s Data Warehouse, a web-based system for storing and sharing public sector health data with stakeholders and policy-makers.

The main objective of the Data Warehouse is to improve organizational access to and use of data for effective planning, decision-making and tracking of health programs. Before this initiative, public health sector data was unintegrated, off-line and not easily accessible to stakeholders to use for health programs planning and assessing status of services. Using the District Health Information Software, managers, policy makers, stakeholders and the public will have easy access to this important health data.

The web-based software allows data access for anyone and anywhere with an internet connection. Using the Warehouse Data, users can conduct basic analysis and present information in useful graphs, charts and maps which facilitate easy understanding and communication. The Data Warehouse will help the government and implementing partners assess and monitor program implementation and service delivery performance in different parts of the country, at multiple-levels – central, provincial and district levels. The tool can also be used to improve services delivery through instant review and tracking of selected health indicators.

“The Data Warehouse will help the MoPH to better plan and monitor health programs,” said Dr. Ferozuddin Feroz, the Minister of Public Health. The tool will increase accountability and transparency in health programs through wider dissemination of health sector data to stakeholders and the public, he added.

“Health systems are in need of accessible, timely and quality data to better respond to emerging health concerns,” said USAID Office of Health and Nutrition Director William Slater. “The Data Warehouse will support Afghanistan’s health system in achieving this objective.”

The Data Warehouse initiative has been supported through USAID Health Sector Resiliency (HSR) project.