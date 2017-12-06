Breaking News
Turkmenistan cuts electricity price for Afghanistan
...
Results of Afghanistan’s 2-year food fortification project released
...
Afghanistan mining revenue reaches 6bn AFN
...
Saffron festival opens in Kabul
...
Visa-on-arrival for foreign investors coming to Kabul
...
First phase of Chabahar port connecting Afghanistan, Iran and India inaugurated
...
Afghanistan mining revenue reaches 6bn AFN
The Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) has recorded over 6 billion Afghanis in revenue this year, showing a considerable increase over 2016.
According to MoMP spokesperson Abdul Qadir Motafi, in 2016 the total revenue had reached 4.7 billion Afghanis.
Transparency improvement in revenue collection is cited as the main reason behind the significant hike in mining revenue.
The Ministry established a new registration (data) center this year to ensure transparency in revenue collection.
However, illegal mining continues to be a major threat to the country’s mining sector.
As many as 2000 sites are currently being excavated illegally, in particularly sites in Taliban-controlled areas like Helmand, Nangarhar, Badakhshan and several other provinces.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Work on institution for ANA officers launched
As promised by British Foreign Minister David Cameron during his visit to Kabul in July, the UK has funded the
Water and Energy Minister wins trust of the parliament
Water and Energy Minister Mohammad Ismail Khan won vote confidence of the parliamentarians, with only 32 out of 174 MPs
First High Economic Council Meeting Held
The first meeting of the High Economic Council meeting was hosted by President Hamid Karzai on Wednesday. President Karzai set