English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Afghanistan one of the largest markets for Pakistan’s pork exporters

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan one of the largest markets for Pakistan’s pork exporters
07 Sep, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Daily Times of Pakistan has revealed that Pakistan exported around USD 2.8mn worth of fresh, chilled or frozen swine meat to Afghanistan in the first three quarters of 2015-2016 fiscal year.

About USD 447,000 worth of pork was exported in the nine months of 2017 fiscal year, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Daily Times reported that the pork exported from Pakistan is mainly used to cater for the dietary requirements of the coalition forces in Afghanistan.

The pork meat is obtained either from wild boars found in the outskirts of Islamabad and other areas or proper pig firms are operational in the country.

Meanwhile, the sources are saying that it is most likely obtained from operational pig firms as foreigners in Afghanistan do not use the meat of wild boars or hogs and only prefer commercially-raised pork.

According to the paper, pig farming and process, sale and distribution of pork meat is prohibited by law of Pakistan. However, the processing firm sources claim that the authorities normally ignore the situation.
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan porkforeigners in AfghanistanPakistan porkPork meatswine

Related Articles

Afghan Business 3 years ago Afghanistan, Turkey ink strategic pact

Afghanistan, Turkey ink strategic pact

Turkish President Recep Tayiip Erdogan signed the strategic cooperation agreement with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai at the Presidential

Afghan Business 2 years ago Development projects in Farah province benefit over 800 families

Development projects in Farah province benefit over 800 families

The National Solidarity Program (NSP) of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) have completed uplift projects in Lash

Afghan Business 5 years ago Iran’s devalued Rial Making its way to Afghanistan for exchange to dollars

Iran’s devalued Rial Making its way to Afghanistan for exchange to dollars

Desperate to find alternate ways to bring in hard currency into Iran, a number of Iranians are packing trucks with

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading