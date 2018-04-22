Breaking News
Afghanistan, Pakistan to set up working groups
...
International community pledges support for Afghanistan’s economic reforms
...
UAE funded township inaugurated in Kabul
...
DABS signs contracts worth $70.5mn for electricity projects in Bamyan
...
National Summit of Afghan Businesswomen held in Kabul
...
400 Afghan Women Trained to Join the Government Workforce
...
Afghanistan, Pakistan to set up working groups
Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to set up working groups to resolve the various issues that are adversely impacting trade flows between the two neighboring countries.
The decision was taken during a meeting between Afghan Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi and Adviser to Prime minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Miftah Ismail in Washington, D.C.
The two officials were in Washington to participate in the IMF/World Bank spring meetings 2018 and attended a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the main event.
The first joint meeting is expected to take place in early May.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Could mineral wealth transform Afghan economy?
BBC News-Three international energy firms have been shortlisted to develop lucrative oil deposits in northern Afghanistan. It is hoped such
Poverty reduction program kicks off in Herat
Poverty reduction programs in rural areas worth 170mn AFN have been initiated simultaneously in four districts of Herat province. Governor
To Eradicate Poverty in Afghanistan Women’s Empowerment is Essential
By Kathleen Campbell, Vice President for Programs at Women for Women International In 2003, I moved to Kabul with my