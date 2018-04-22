Afghanistan, Pakistan to set up working groups

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to set up working groups to resolve the various issues that are adversely impacting trade flows between the two neighboring countries.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Afghan Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi and Adviser to Prime minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Miftah Ismail in Washington, D.C.

The two officials were in Washington to participate in the IMF/World Bank spring meetings 2018 and attended a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the main event.

The first joint meeting is expected to take place in early May.