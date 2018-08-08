Afghanistan Pleads US to Exempt Kabul-Tehran Trade Deals From Sanctions

in Afghan Business

The Afghan government has pleaded the United States to exempt Kabul-Tehran trade deals from sanctions on Iran.

This comes as Donald Trump’s administration announced Monday it was reimposing economic sanctions against Iran that were lifted under a 2015 nuclear accord.

“The Iran sanctions have officially been cast. These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!” Trump tweeted on Monday.

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs have expressed deep concerns over the sanctions as they threaten trade between the two nations at the Iranian port of Chabahar.

Afghanistan relies heavily on Chabahar port for trade and hope that it would one day replace Karachi, where the country faces constant hurdles from the Pakistani government.

“The Afghan government demand has always been the exemption in Iran’s sanctions. The Kabul-Tehran economic relation that helps development of infrastructures and Afghanistan economic development must be exempted,” Faramarz Tamana, head of MoFA Strategic Studies Center said.

The trade value between Iran and Afghanistan reaches to more than 2 billion dollars in a year.