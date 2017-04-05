Afghanistan to review its Investment Law

in Afghan Business

The Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MoCI) said Wednesday that the Investment Law would be reviewed this year to encourage and attract further investment.

According to the ministry, over USD 1.7bn was invested in various sectors including USD 806mn in energy, USD 410mn in industry, USD 68mn in construction, USD 58mn in mining and over USD 20mn in agriculture.

Ministry’s spokesperson Humayun Rasa said the Investment Law would be reviewed this year to improve investment climate.

This comes as Afghanistan was ranked 1st among 120 Asian countries for its investment plan. Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industry received the award at the Annual Investment Meeting in Dubai.