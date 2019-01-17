English | دری
Afghanistan Saffron Institute to be Established Soon

in Afghan Business

17 Jan, 2019
The Afghanistan Saffron Institute will be the country’s first well equipped institute which is expected to be built by the end of the fiscal year 1398.

Costing 85.8mn Afghanistan, the institute will be used for conducting scientific studies and for the promotion, realization, policy making and marketing of saffron products.

Addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony on Wednesday, Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Minister Nasir Durrani said the institute will play a key role in the implementation of the nation’s 5-year plan for the development of saffron in Afghanistan.

According to latest studies, saffron cultivation level has reached to 15 tons during the fiscal year 1397, while earlier estimates showed around 12 tons per year.
