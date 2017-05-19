English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia to sign trade agreement

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia to sign trade agreement
19 May, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Afghan Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi and Saudi Arabia’s Commerce Minister Majid Bin Al Qasabi met in Riyadh on Thursday to discuss a range of issues including the peace process, bilateral relations and projects funded by Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement from the Afghan Ministry of Finance, the two parties have agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding in the near future on strengthening trade relations.

The two sides also conferred on Afghanistan’s export of saffron, carpets and dried fruits and the first meeting of the joint economic commission.

Saudi Minister Al Qasabi announced he would visit Afghanistan this year, added the statement.
Tags assigned to this article:
afghanistanafghanistan commerceAfghanistan TradeMinister Eklil HakimiُSaudi Arabia

Related Articles

Afghan Business 2 years ago China to undertake the second biggest housing project in Afghanistan

China to undertake the second biggest housing project in Afghanistan

People’s Republic of China has announced to build 10,000 apartments in Kabul, which is the second biggest housing project in

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghan government problems to be addressed through IT solutions

Afghan government problems to be addressed through IT solutions

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology MCIT) has launched DEWAE-Innovation Support Program that awards participants for innovation solutions in

Afghan Business 4 years ago Report on Ghazni’s Economy

Report on Ghazni’s Economy

The official in southern Ghazni province said that 80% residents depend on the agriculture and livestock, but due to lack

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading