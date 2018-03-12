Breaking News
Japan provides $1mn for demining projects in Afghanistan
Afghanistan has its first executive business magazine
Afghan widow beekeeper refuses to beg and starts her own business
Afghanistan secures presidency of ECO-CCI
NPC approves Fiber Optic investment project worth $383mn
Afghanistan health outcomes show improvement since 2003: World Bank Report
Afghanistan has got presidency of the Economic Cooperation Organization Chamber of Commerce and Industry(ECO-CCI).
Iran secured the vice-presidential slot, while the secretariat of ECO-CCI will continue rotating among Turkey, Iran and Pakistan, three years each; initially by Turkey, followed by Iran and Pakistan.
The 24th Executive Committee and the 16th General Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECO-CCI) was held in Tehran from March 3 to 5.
Representatives from all ten member countries, including Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Kazakhstan participated at the 24th Executive Committee and the 16th General Assembly for the first time in history.
At the meeting the ECO emphasized an early implementation of a preferential trade agreement between the member states to boost intra-region trade.
