Breaking News
Afghanistan Smuggles Up to $3mn to Iran Daily
...
Today’s Exchange Rates
...
1000-Bed Medical Complex to be Built Soon in Nangarhar Province
...
Afghan Traders Warned Against Trading in Pakistani Rupees
...
Afghani Continues to Dip Against US Dollar
...
Media’s Role in Promoting Agricultural Development in Afghanistan
...
Afghanistan Smuggles Up to $3mn to Iran Daily
According to a recent report by Reuters, Afghan traders smuggle up to USD 3 million to Iran.
This comes as Iran’s financial market is hit hard following the withdrawal of the United States from the nuclear deal and emergence of new sanctions against the country.
Iranian Rial has lost 40% of its value against the US dollar.
The dollarized economy of the neighboring Afghanistan serves as the main source to provide dollars to the desperate Iranian economy.
Many Afghan traders have started taking large quantities of dollars across the border and profiting from the exchange rate.
Iranian rules allow travelers to bring in up to 10,000 euros ($11,697.00), which can be sold to banks in Iran, with the official rate at 42,450 rial to the dollar, while the unofficial rate is much higher (77,000). People trading dollars at unofficial rates are threatened with arrest by the Iranian government.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan’s fears over Dasu Dam project
Afghanistan has recently urged World Bank to halt funding of the Dasu Dam Hydropower Project in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, objecting
Afghanistan’s Air Cargo Service
Afghanistan is now listed in the cargo services supplier countries, after Kam Air purchased two Boeing 747 airplanes. The two
1.8 billion income generated from coalmines in 2013
A total of 1.214 million tons of coal was extracted from Dara-e-Suf, Roee Duab and Tala Barfak mines in Samangan