Afghanistan, Turkmenistan discuss electricity projects

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan’s Energy and Water Minister Ali Ahmad Osmani discussed the latest condition of electricity projects with his Turkmen counterpart on the sideline of Energy Charter meeting, which was held in Ashgabat.

According to a statement from the Afghan Energy and Water Ministry, the ongoing electricity projects discussed included increasing the voltage of electricity to Herat province via the Sarhadabad route of Turkmenistan, distribution of electricity to parts of Badghis and Jawzjan provinces, electricity import on Sheberghan-Pul-e-Khumri route and the electricity supply project of Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan (TAP) via Herat-Kandahar route.

In addition, Turkmenistan promised to finish the construction work of the 110KV electricity project in Badghis province by the end of 2017.

The two parties finalized the import of electricity to Badghis province and also conferred on six development projects coming from Turkmenistan.

The Energy Charter Foruman, an inter-governmental organization, is the governing and decision-making body for the Energy Charter process, and was established by the 1994 Energy Charter Treaty.