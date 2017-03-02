English | دری
Afghanistan will be removed from banking gray list in a month

03 Mar, 2017 by
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), Afghanistan’s national bank, has announced that Afghanistan will be taken off the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in a month after meeting all the requirements.

Afghanistan’s removal from the gray list will enable it deal with international banks globally and gain credibility.

According to DAB’s officials, it took Afghanistan 5 years to comply with the requirements and  Afghanistan is waiting for the FATF assessments of the measures taken.

FATF is an international body that sets standards on how countries combat money laundering.
