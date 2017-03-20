English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan’s complaint over Torkham closure to be assessed by WTO

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan’s complaint over Torkham closure to be assessed by WTO
20 Mar, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Afghanistan is  receiving support from the World Trade Organization over the closure of the border crossing by Pakistan.

According to the Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), a WTO commission will assess Afghanistan’s complaint over the sealing of the Torkham border by the Pakistani authorities on April 6.

“A number of WTO members  have come out to support Afghanistan in this regard and this will possibly increase pressure on Pakistan,” said Commerce and Industry Deputy Minister Qurban Haqjo.

Haqjo said that India is interested in expanding its trade relations and transporting goods via air cargo.

“A team of trade and Afghan government representatives will hold talks  with India in the near future to confer on strengthening trade relations. India is also willing to pave the way for air transportation to transport goods to Afghanistan” said Haqjo.

Pakistan sealed the Torkham and Chaman crossings on February 16 following a series of suicide attacks that killed more than 130 people across the country.  The Pakistani authorities blamed the violence on Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other armed groups.

The country’s defense authorities claimed the border was being used “as a thoroughfare” by Pakistani Taliban fighters and decided to seal it in a bid to have a proper border management with Afghanistan.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan-PakistanMohammad Qurban HaqjoTorkham closure

Related Articles

Afghan Business 3 years ago Poppy cultivation decreased in Helmand

Poppy cultivation decreased in Helmand

According to local officials, poppy cultivation has been curtailed in Helmand, Afghanistan’s leading producer of opium. The officials have credited

Afghan Business 2 years ago AISA to seek amendments to investment law

AISA to seek amendments to investment law

Chief of the Afghanistan Investment Support Agency (AISA), Mohammad Qurban Haqjo, said on Friday that AISA plans to seek amendments

Afghan Business 4 years ago Launch of 82 public service projects in Herat

Launch of 82 public service projects in Herat

As many as 82 public service projects have been launched in Herat province by the Rural Rehabilitation and Development Department

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading