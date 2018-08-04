English | دری
Afghanistan’s Darakht-e Danesh Library Recognized With Citation from American Library Association

Darakht-e Danesh Library was selected as one of the four 2018 recipients of the American Library Association’s Presidential Citation for Innovative International Library Projects. This citation recognizes international innovative library services that create positive changes in countries outside of the US.

On June 25th, Dr. Rebecca Miller accepted the framed citation on behalf of the DDL team from ALA’s President, Jim Neal, at the International Library Reception at the BB King’s Club, which was part of this year’s ALA conference held in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

“The ALA’s recognition of our work is a great boost to our motivation, and an incredible honour,” said DDL’s director Lauryn Oates. “This recognition energizes us as we move ahead in the effort to grow the library further, enriching its collection and expanding access to it.”

The ALA Presidential Citation for Innovative International Library Projects began as an ALA Presidential initiative of Dr. Loriene Roy, ALA President in 2007-2008. Recipients are selected by a committee of the International Relations Round Table (IRRT) through a nomination process. IRRT is a Round Table of ALA with a mission to develop the interests of librarians in activities and problems in the field of international library relations. Other citation recipients included the Digital Culture Enters Mongolian Yurts of Inner Mongolia; the Little Migratory Birds Project, Suzhou Library of Suzhou, China; The Traveling Library (La Biblioteca Móvil) and La Puerta Abierta Library and Learning Center of Santiago Atitlán, Sololá Guatemala.

The Darakht-e Danesh Library is a multilingual digital library of learning materials. Darakht-e Danesh, which means knowledge tree in the Dari language, is an initiative of Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan (CW4WAfghan), and is working to support the education sector to improve by harnessing the potential of technology and the power of better access to information.
