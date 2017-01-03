Breaking News
Afghanistan’s exports up by 12%
...
Ghani suspends telecom minister over tax probe
...
‘Way of Pen’ society rallies to reopen schools in Kandahar
...
Workshops on role of gender in mining sector held in Kabul, Balkh and Herat
...
New garment factory employs 150 people in Balkh
...
Over 200 experts from all over Afghanistan attend M&E forum in Kabul
...
Afghanistan’s exports up by 12%
Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industries Humayon Rasa announced Afghanistan’s trade deficit was gradually moving toward positive as exports have increased by 12%.
Afghanistan’s trade deficit had been widening in the past decade. Afghanistan recorded a trade deficit of 7159 USD Million in 2015. Balance of Trade in Afghanistan averaged -4100.60 USD Million from 2003 until 2015, reaching an all time high of -1660.92 USD Million in 2005 and a record low of -8654.00 USD Million in 2013.
Last quarter’s report creates a glimpse of hope for the Afghan economy.
According to Rasa, the National Unity Government (NUG) runs different economic programs to help boost consumer and investors confidence.
“The government and the private sector are working together to support private business for further achievement,” said Rasa.
He highlighted membership of the private sector in the economic high council as another positive stride by the government.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Health Center for Ghazni Refugee Town opened
Ghazni local officials reported about the inauguration of a health center in the refugee town of Ghazni province. Abdul Bari
Afghan carpets secure first position in Dubai exhibition
Afghan carpets were recognized as the best rugs and secured the first position during a Middle East exhibition in Dubai.
Afghanistan receives $6mn in loan for agriculture development
The Afghan government has received USD 6mn in loan which will go to farmers, small entrepreneurs and agricultural producers to