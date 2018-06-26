Afghanistan’s Finance Minister Resigns

in Afghan Business

Afghan Finance Minister has stepped down from his position .

According to a statement from the ministry, he has resigned and his resignation has been approved.

Without disclosing further information, Hakimi further added that he has stepped down from his post due to family issues.

This comes as Minister Trade and Commerce and Minister of Information and Technology stepped down from their positions earlier.

Two weeks ago, Minister of Urban Development and Housing Sayed Mansoor Sadat Naderi resigned due to “health issues”.