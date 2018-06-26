Breaking News
Afghanistan’s Finance Minister Resigns
...
India Wants Chabahar Port Operational by 2019
...
Afghan Finance Minister Meets With Norwegian Ambassador
...
India Funds Projects Worth $4mn in Balkh
...
Pakistan’s Contribution to Afghanistan’s Development Reaches $1bn
...
Volkswagen Fined €1bn Over Diesel Emission Scandal by German Authorities
...
Afghanistan’s Finance Minister Resigns
Afghan Finance Minister has stepped down from his position .
According to a statement from the ministry, he has resigned and his resignation has been approved.
Without disclosing further information, Hakimi further added that he has stepped down from his post due to family issues.
This comes as Minister Trade and Commerce and Minister of Information and Technology stepped down from their positions earlier.
Two weeks ago, Minister of Urban Development and Housing Sayed Mansoor Sadat Naderi resigned due to “health issues”.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Railway track has become a problem rather than a solution to Afghan traders
The 75km railway track built in Hairatan port of Mazar-e-Sharif-e-Sharif with financial support from the Asian Development Bank was aimed
Tajikistan to export one billion kilowatt hours of electricity to Afghanistan
Head of Barki Tochik state energy Abdullo Yeroz announced Wednesday at a press conference in Dushanbe that Tajikistan is planning
Driving school for women opened in Jawzjan
The Women’s Council of the National Islamic Movement of Afghanistan has established the first-ever driving school for women in Jawzjan