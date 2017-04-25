Afghanistan’s National Procurement Committee approves 5 contracts

in Afghan Business

The National Procurement Committee, chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, approved five contracts worth 5.5bn AFN during a meeting on Sunday evening.

The contracts approved included purchase of fuel for the departments of the Chief Executive Office and the Afghan Attorney General’s Office, reconstruction projects of the canals implemented by the Ministry of Energy and Water in Kunduz and Takhar, survey and study for the master plan of the capital commercial center in the 1st police district of Kabul city, procurement of food items for some of the directorates of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Martyred.

The NPC was established after the formation of the National Unity Government with the aim to root corruption and provide better services through an effective, efficient and transparent procurement system.

President Ghani issued decree No.16, dated 20/7/1393 for establishment of the National Procurement Authority within the structure of Administrative Office of the President. The duties and responsibilities of former Procurement Policy Unit (PPU), Contract Management Office (CMO) and the Afghanistan Reconstruction and Development Services (ARDS) have been entitled to National Procurement Authority.