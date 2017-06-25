Afghanistan’s second cargo flight to India takes off from Kandahar
Cargo plane filled with 40 tons of dried fruits and medical plants was sent from southern Kandahar province to India on Saturday.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Kandahar Governor Zalmai Wesa said Afghanistan would transport grapes, pomegranates and other fresh fruits to India once the fresh fruits arrived.
Afghanistan inaugurated its direct air cargo link with India in Delhi on June 19, 2017, which carried asafetida. The cargo plane back to Kabul from Delhi transported various good, mainly pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.
The air cargo corridor between the two nations aims to enhance the annual volume of bilateral trade which presently stands at around USD 700 million.
The idea of creating air freight corridor first put forward by President Ghani during his meeting with Prime Minister Modi in September last year. The two leaders reached final agreement to set up air cargo service between the two countries when they met in Amritsar later in December.
Related Articles
Tension at Torkham border costs Afghan traders $10mn in losses daily
The recent tension at the Torkham border between Afghanistan and Pakistan forces result in a daily loss up to USD
Afghan ministries sign ‘Transparency’ agreement with COST
The Construction Sector Transparency Initiative (CoST) of Afghanistan signed an agreement with the Ministries of Rural Rehabilitation and Development and
Roots of Peace remains committed to support Afghanistan despite the attack
Roots of Peace CEO and Founder, Heidi Kuhn, said her organization would continue to support Afghanistan despite the recent attack