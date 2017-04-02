Breaking News
Afghanistan’s transit plans aligned with One Belt, One Road initiative
...
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Commerce and Industries partners with Indian Center for WTO Studies
...
US economy grows at 2.1% in 4Q
...
EU to provide $2.5mn to promote agricultural technology in Afghanistan
...
Afghan government to open mother and child hospital in Balkh
...
MPs question central bank’s process of collecting and burning old bank notes
...
Afghanistan’s transit plans aligned with One Belt, One Road initiative
Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi announced at the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2017 this week in China that Afghanistan’s trade and transit plans were aligned according to OBOR’s initiative.
Addressing the Forum, Hakimi said Afghanistan is optimistic about the OBOR project and added that roads, railways, energy, transportation and people to people connectivity play a vital role in boosting trade and transit.
Proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in October 2013, the OBOR initiative is a regional economic cooperation framework which focuses on connectivity between China and the rest of Eurasia.
The project consists of two main components: the land-based “Silk Road Economic Belt” and the ocean-based “Maritime Silk Road.”
Owed to its strategic location at the crossroads of Central, South, and Southwest Asia, Afghanistan is poised to benefit from the project.
For this initiative, China has pledged investments totaling more than USD $100 billion to the countries of Greater Central Asia to be sourced, in part, from a USD $40 billion Silk Road Fund and the new Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghan students protest against Kankor exam results
Hundreds of students took to the streets of Kabul protesting against Kankor exam results that were recently released. Kankor exam
Only 4% of Afghanistan’s natural gas and oil territory being exploited
Contracts for only 10,316 kilometers of Afghanistan’s natural gas and oil reserves have been signed off, said Deputy Minister of
Afghan Ministry of Mines working to bring transparency in the mining contracts
Speaking at a conference in Kabul, Mines Minister Waheedullah Shahrani acknowledged that many of the mining agreements are marred by