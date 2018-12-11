Afghanistan’s Unemployment Rate of 30% is Highest in the World

in Afghan Business

According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), Afghanistan presently has the highest unemployment rate in the world.

With an unemployment rate of 30%, Afghanistan has the highest number of unemployed work force in the world.

“The current situation is not good. Government should have plans in this regard to create job opportunities for the people,” Tolo News quotes ILO head in Afghanistan, Manzoor Khaliq.

Meanwhile, Atiqullah Nasrat, CEO of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), called for application of new models of employment to create job opportunities.

In addition to the high unemployment rate, ILO has also raised concerns about the entry of 400,000 new people to the work force yearly.

The Afghan government is urged to address the issue of unemployment as it will create more challenges in terms of security.