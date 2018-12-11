Breaking News
Afghanistan’s Unemployment Rate of 30% is Highest in the World
...
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
...
Launch Of Feasibility Study For Khush Tepa Irrigation Canal
...
Nangarhar Honey Production Up by 150 Tons This Year
...
Work on Pashdan Dam in Herat Resumes After 3 Years of Pause
...
IMF Approves $6.2 Million for Afghanistan Under the Extended Credit Facility
...
Afghanistan’s Unemployment Rate of 30% is Highest in the World
According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), Afghanistan presently has the highest unemployment rate in the world.
With an unemployment rate of 30%, Afghanistan has the highest number of unemployed work force in the world.
“The current situation is not good. Government should have plans in this regard to create job opportunities for the people,” Tolo News quotes ILO head in Afghanistan, Manzoor Khaliq.
Meanwhile, Atiqullah Nasrat, CEO of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), called for application of new models of employment to create job opportunities.
In addition to the high unemployment rate, ILO has also raised concerns about the entry of 400,000 new people to the work force yearly.
The Afghan government is urged to address the issue of unemployment as it will create more challenges in terms of security.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghanistan’s 2013 infrastructure projects receive criticism
Officials from the Ministry of Economy (MoE) and the National Economic Committee House have expressed dissatisfaction about the implementation of
Former Central Bank Governor should be Sent Back to Kabul from the US
President said in a meeting with Afghan parliamentarians that we should pressure on the US to extradite former Central Bank
Salang roads starting to deteriorate
Drivers have expressed concerns over the deteriorating condition of Salang roads and fear the roads will only get worse when