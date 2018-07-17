Afghans Can Now Order Food & Grocery Online

in Afghan Business

Afghans living in capital Kabul are now able to order food and grocery from a curated choice of restaurants, stores and supermarkets via ZootZoot.

ZootZoot is an online food and grocery delivery platform, with a vision to provide customers with easier access to their favourite restaurants/stores and helping businesses in reaching a greater number of customers.

Founded in December 2017 by Israr Karimzai and Ismat Ayoub, the startup was created with the intention of building an effective on-demand delivery infrastructure for local businesses in Kabul & helping them reach a broader base of customers.

The company operates a mobile app, through which customers are able to browse restaurants and menus, place orders and track the delivery without interacting with employees of the restaurant.

ZOOTZOOT works closely with 30+ fast food franchises, independent restaurants as well as various non-food retailers to provide an efficient and reliable service to its customers.

These partners include: The Venue, Grill, Mazadar Burger, Slice Bakery, Chicking, KHANAGi, Mr COD, Elham Dry Fruit Market, Turkish Supermarket, Fatman Butcher & many more.