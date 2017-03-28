Breaking News
Afghan government to open mother and child hospital in Balkh
...
MPs question central bank’s process of collecting and burning old bank notes
...
American University of Afghanistan resumes classes
...
Afghanistan no longer threatened by enemies blocking trade routes
...
Afghan government to deliver 10,000 tons of seeds to farmers
...
Afghanistan to launch biometric cards in 90 days
...
American University of Afghanistan resumes classes
The American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) has resumed classes six months after the deadly attacks that left 12 people dead and dozens injured.
AUAF Acting Director David Sedney on Monday said the university will officially reopen on Tuesday with enhanced security measures.
The university’s walls are twice as high as they were and guard towers are manned by heavily armed foreign guards.
The students who were injured in the attack said the enemies cannot prevent them from seeking education.
The university reopened today with students attending orientation courses and construction workers building new facilities.
According to Sedney, 75 new students have jointed the university this year, indicating a slightly higher enrollment compared to last year.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Electricity supply from Iran to Farah to be completed in 18 months
Engineers from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Water and Energy have completed the survey to supply electricity from Iran to Farah province.
Afghan refugees returning from Iran due to Rial crisis
With the Rial plunging at a historical record against the US dollars, Afghan refugees are forced to migrate back from
Carpets as future livlihood for Afghan women
In the courtyard of a house in Arbad Jalil located in the Takhar province, two big metal frames stand firm.