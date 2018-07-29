Applications Now Open for Frontier Incubators – Scaling Impact in the Asia-Pacific

Breaking News
Frontier Incubators is a program from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s innovationXchange, focused on supporting incubators and accelerators in the Asia-Pacific region by building their capabilities through partnerships with global leaders in the field.
Applications are now open for enterprise support organizations including incubators and accelerators who would like to strengthen the services they office and strengthen their program.
Frontier Incubators aims to increase the impact and investment potential of enterprises that incubators and accelerators support in the region through capacity building.
The initiative develops mentoring relationships between emerging business incubators and accelerators, and global leaders in the field. This mentoring builds the capacity of incubators and accelerators in the Asia-Pacific region, and strengthens the quality of support for entrepreneurs to scale their impact.
Selected participants will experience training for their organization, designed and delivered by global leaders in incubation and acceleration; access to a community of expert mentors and advisors; and opportunities to work with investors, to build networks, and to participate in other Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade programs.
Find our more and apply at www.frontierincubators.org before 31 July 2018.
Frontier Incubators is part of the Scaling Frontier Innovation initiative that aims to help bridge the gap in development financing, grow the ecosystem that supports private investment in social innovation and social enterprises, and create opportunities for private sector capital to be invested in ways that contribute to sustainable development outcomes.
Program Timeline:
Applications Close 31 July 2018
Announcement of Program Participants 31 October 2018
Frontier Incubators Accelerator Workshops November 2018-June 2019
