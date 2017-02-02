English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Asia has the most daily active Facebook users

in Afghan Business

Asia has the most daily active Facebook users
02 Feb, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Asia has the most daily active users, according to new data from Facebook.

With 396 million people across Asia using Facebook each day, the number of users in the region has rocketed by 57% in the past two years.

“In December, 1.23 billion people used Facebook on an average day, up 189 million or 18 percent compared to last year,” said CFO David Wehner in Facebook’s earnings conference call. “1.86 billion people used Facebook during the month of December, up 269 million or 17 percent compared to last year,” quotes Tech in Asia site.

In another milestone, Facebook’s revenue from users across Asia has doubled in the past 15 months. Facebook makes USD 2.07 from advertising in Asia, but it is far below the money the social network site makes from people in Europe and the US.

Facebook hit US$10.2 billion in profit in 2016, well up on 2015’s US$3.7 billion.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Asia FacebookFacebookFacebook users

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 years ago Nangarhar’s disabled community complain about lack of job opportunities

Nangarhar’s disabled community complain about lack of job opportunities

The disabled community in Nangarhar has expressed their anger at the government for its failure to provide job opportunities to

Afghan Business 3 years ago Local officials disapprove the construction contract of Khost Airport

Local officials disapprove the construction contract of Khost Airport

Local officials have called on the Ministry of Transportation and Aviation to reconsider the construction contract of Khost International Airport

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghanistan makes it to the top list of the corruption index

Afghanistan makes it to the top list of the corruption index

Afghanistan, once again, is ranked as the most corrupt country by the Transparency International, receiving 8 out of 100 marks.

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading