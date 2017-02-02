Breaking News
Psychologists list “selfie” addiction as mental illness
...
A Muslim saved Donald Trump from bankruptcy twice
...
Civil rights icon Harriet Tubman to replace President Jackson on $20 bill
...
New study identifies trade opportunities on both sides of Afghan-Tajik border
...
San Francisco becomes the first state in USA to enact fully paid maternity leave
...
Facebook adds more reactions than just ‘Like’
...
Asia has the most daily active Facebook users
Asia has the most daily active users, according to new data from Facebook.
With 396 million people across Asia using Facebook each day, the number of users in the region has rocketed by 57% in the past two years.
“In December, 1.23 billion people used Facebook on an average day, up 189 million or 18 percent compared to last year,” said CFO David Wehner in Facebook’s earnings conference call. “1.86 billion people used Facebook during the month of December, up 269 million or 17 percent compared to last year,” quotes Tech in Asia site.
In another milestone, Facebook’s revenue from users across Asia has doubled in the past 15 months. Facebook makes USD 2.07 from advertising in Asia, but it is far below the money the social network site makes from people in Europe and the US.
Facebook hit US$10.2 billion in profit in 2016, well up on 2015’s US$3.7 billion.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Nangarhar’s disabled community complain about lack of job opportunities
The disabled community in Nangarhar has expressed their anger at the government for its failure to provide job opportunities to
Local officials disapprove the construction contract of Khost Airport
Local officials have called on the Ministry of Transportation and Aviation to reconsider the construction contract of Khost International Airport
Afghanistan makes it to the top list of the corruption index
Afghanistan, once again, is ranked as the most corrupt country by the Transparency International, receiving 8 out of 100 marks.