Australia, Afghanistan sign $320mn development agreement

Australian Prime Minister has pledged continuous support to Afghanistan and signed a USD 320mn development agreement with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai on Monday.
The agreement involves cooperation in various areas including infrastructure, education and employment of women and girls, agriculture and water management, training of Afghan civil servants and anti-corruption initiatives.
The Australian government will also assist Afghanistan’s mines ministry to improve the management of energy, mineral and water resources.
President Ghani is a on a 4-day visit to Australia–the first by an Afghan President–which will wrap up on Wednesday.
