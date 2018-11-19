Breaking News
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
...
Solar Power Project & Road Construction Project To Kick Off Soon in Ghor
...
Road Reconstruction to Benefit 22,000 Citizens in Samangan
...
Rehabilitated Irrigation Canal in Badakhshan benefits 4,200 Citizens
...
Survey Reveals Improvement in Afghans’ Confidence Toward Security, Economy
...
Afghanistan’s First-Ever Dog Shop Established in Kabul
...
The Avengers Mansion in Kabul
We all know the avengers–a team of fictional superheroes working together to make the world a safer place. Each one of these superheroes has individually fought for the same cause. After many years of their struggle, they realized the importance of getting together to fight for a greater cause.
In Afghanistan, we don’t have fictional superheroes, but we do have real-life heroes who try to contribute to a better Afghanistan, to the social and economic development and the well-being of the country. The energy and courage exist with a high caliber. CoWorthy wanted to multiply their efforts and power and serve as an ecosystem where these change makers can become the avengers of Afghanistan.
CoWorthy is an avenger like mansion for all these change makers where they can get together and solve bigger problems jointly. CoWorthy is a co-working space that provides affordable and secure workplace, fast internet, refreshments and all other necessary support to help social entrepreneurs and businesses excel at what they do best.
Surprisingly, within two months CoWorthy has already accomplished a lot. It did not only succeed in providing an affordable co-working space for these brilliant minds, but it also enabled them to connect with each other, exchange business ideas, and even build new ventures that can solve greater problems.
CoWorthy might not have WonderWoman who can fight social injustice but it does have “Charmaghz”– a mobile library operating from CoWorthy which is trying to eradicate roots of violence, conflicts and fights by working for the Afghan children. It has “Green Circle”–a local NGO which doesn’t have the “Thor’s hammer”, but fights against global warming, pollution and helps raise awareness throughout the country.
In addition to social work, CoWorthy also has examples of people that get together to solve business problems. For example, local company “WeNet”, which is established by two of the CoWorthy members, works to make internet affordable for businesses and households in Afghanistan. There are many more examples of businesses that were born at CoWorthy. Tamveel, for instance, is a crowdfunding platform that helps startups collect funds inside and outside of Afghanistan. 786+ helps public find genuine doctors through their smartphone application and many more.
CoWorthy believes in collaboration and joint-work. It’s the “Avengers Mansion” for the bright mindsets and those that are contributing to a sustainable Afghanistan.
Writers: Sher Shah Rahim, Matiullah Rahmaty
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry confer on economic cooperation
In a five-day meeting in Karachi city of Pakistan, the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) discussed economic
Afghan-Iran trade exhibition kicks off in Kabul
Afghanistan-Iran’s second trade exhibition was inaugurated in Kabul city on Tuesday by Afghan Second Vice-President Sarwar Danesh and Iranian Vice-President
First yoga center for Afghan women opens in Kabul
The first yoga center has opened in Kabul city and provides an opportunity for Afghan women to work on their