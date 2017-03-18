English | دری
Businesses in Kabul enjoy a cozy functional office space at the Hub

19 Mar, 2017
The Hub is established by a young entrepreneur Shakib Mohsanyar to support startups, entrepreneurs and individual consultants by providing them the required services for a functional office space.

Established in February 2017, the Hub’s primary goal is to support the new established businesses as well as startups to reduce their operation costs; and in addition, enhance the culture of collaboration and promote co-working services in Afghanistan.

“The Hub serves as a platform with excellent infrastructure and extensive network of likeminded entrepreneurs, startups, consultants and freelancers,” said Mohsanyar.

Some of the amenities offered by the Hub are printing and scanning services, internet, projector and TV, promotional opportunities, conference room, mail service and high speed internet.

The Hub is a corporate co-working space and community, located in central part of Kabul city with a full-fledged shared co-working and co-office space that individuals and organizations can rent at affordable prices with every facility necessary for a functioning work space.
