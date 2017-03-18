Breaking News
Businesses in Kabul enjoy a cozy functional office space at the Hub
...
Billions of dollars embezzled in Afghanistan’s construction projects
...
Workshop held on protecting children’s rights in Afghanistan
...
Media Meeting on sustainable use of ground water in Kabul
...
Collaboration between SAARC Development Fund and UNDP
...
IOM launches €18mn project to support returnee reintegration in Afghanistan
...
Businesses in Kabul enjoy a cozy functional office space at the Hub
The Hub is established by a young entrepreneur Shakib Mohsanyar to support startups, entrepreneurs and individual consultants by providing them the required services for a functional office space.
Established in February 2017, the Hub’s primary goal is to support the new established businesses as well as startups to reduce their operation costs; and in addition, enhance the culture of collaboration and promote co-working services in Afghanistan.
“The Hub serves as a platform with excellent infrastructure and extensive network of likeminded entrepreneurs, startups, consultants and freelancers,” said Mohsanyar.
Some of the amenities offered by the Hub are printing and scanning services, internet, projector and TV, promotional opportunities, conference room, mail service and high speed internet.
The Hub is a corporate co-working space and community, located in central part of Kabul city with a full-fledged shared co-working and co-office space that individuals and organizations can rent at affordable prices with every facility necessary for a functioning work space.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghan government increases import tariff on fruit juices
The Afghan Investment Support Agency (AISA) has announced that import tariffs on fruit juices have been increased from 20% to
Afghanistan no longer worst place for mothers: report
Better healthcare and more girls attending school have knocked Afghanistan from its position as the worst place on earth to
Uplift projects executed in Gardez
Funded by the National Solidarity Program (NSP), ten development projects have been inaugurated in Gardez , capital city of Paktia